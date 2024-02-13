Jersey Shore sees tidal flooding, gusty winds in winter storm

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Coastal flooding and gusty winds continue to cause concern along the Jersey Shore during Tuesday's winter storm, which dropped around a foot of snow in the Lehigh Valley and amounts exceeding a foot in the Poconos.

In Ocean City, a section of Haven Avenue near East 9th Street flooded with some spots of the road having seven and a half inches of standing water.

RELATED: How much snow did we get? Snow totals for Pennsylvania and New Jersey today

St. Damien Parish Thrift Shop is perched right next to flooded Haven Avenue, and owner Kathie Tuso said flooding on the street has gotten worse over the last six to seven years.

The more often it floods, the less often customers come to shop.

"First of all, it ruins cars because it's saltwater," Tuso said. "Second of all, it's difficult for customers to get in. The volunteers can't get in. So, it hurts our business."

William Matters tried to walk around the flooding in order to get some errands done.

"Don't like it. It's hard to walk around. Hard to shop. Hard to get anything accomplished," he said.

But he did get to buy some items at the thrift shop where Tuso patiently awaits for more customers to arrive.

The Jersey Shore also experienced periods of gusty winds Tuesday morning, and dune erosion remains a concern for beach towns.

Remember any time you see floodwaters, do not drive through them, especially along the shore. Not only is there a risk of losing control of your car, but also keep in mind the risk of saltwater damaging your vehicle.