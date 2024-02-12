NEXT Weather: Early-week storm to bring mix of wintry weather to Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that the big game is over, we focus our attention on getting back to the grind this week, with a storm system affecting the Philadelphia area late Monday into Tuesday.

A developing area of low pressure will continue to strengthen as it moves across the Tennessee Valley on Monday. With that, expect increasing clouds, and showers that will start to develop late in the afternoon toward the early evening.

Since temperatures will be well above freezing (and close to 50 degrees in the city), this will start as an all-rain event for everyone, even in the higher elevations of the Poconos.

Rain will gradually get heavier and steadier in the late evening and Monday night.

By midnight Tuesday, colder air holding back toward the west will eventually start to move in, turning some of the rain to snow across the Poconos by 2 a.m.

The northernmost areas have the greatest chance for decent snow accumulations through Tuesday morning, which is why a Winter Storm Watch for the Lehigh Valley and a Winter Storm Warning for the Poconos will be in effect from Monday through early Tuesday evening. For these areas, 5 to 10 inches of snow may accumulate, with the highest totals across Carbon and Monroe counties.

Elsewhere, areas south like Philadelphia will see a changeover to slushy, wet snow that will struggle to accumulate, due to the relatively warm ground and temperatures that will stay close to 40 degrees during the day. Here, a trace to potentially 2 inches of snow is likely, with that higher end reserved for areas well north and west of the city.

Farther south and east, areas like Delaware and the Jersey Shore will get plain old rain from this event, with heavy rain possible Tuesday morning.

Impacts on the Tuesday morning commute will be felt everywhere, even in the rain-soaked locations. Remember to leave early, slow down and avoid large areas of water on the roadways.

Behind the heaviest precipitation on Tuesday morning, we'll see the winds kicking up, gusting between 30 and 40 mph during the afternoon. A Wind Advisory may very well be issued for this timeframe; stay tuned.

For the shore, moderate coastal flooding is possible with high tide on Tuesday morning. Because of this, a Coastal Flood Watch

is in effect for Atlantic and Burlington Counties at the shore, with 1-2 feet of inundation possible.

Cooler and drier weather is on the menu for Valentine's Day Wednesday, with seasonably cool highs and partly cloudy skies.