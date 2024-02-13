PHL airport flight delays and cancellations, road closures in Pa., NJ due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The rain has changed over to snow, creating a messy morning commute Tuesday in the Philadelphia region.

The weather has led to school closings and delays and a mess on the roads. It's also impacting air travel as delays and cancellations are stacking up at Philadelphia International Airport.

PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern said there were 49 delays and 30 cancellations into or out of the airport, as of shortly after 8 a.m. Redfern said a lot of the impacted flights are from the New England area - Boston, New York, Connecticut, etc.

Redfern reminded travelers who have flights scheduled for Tuesday to continue to check their flight status with their airlines throughout the day. She said even if the weather improves later, flights could still be impacted.

Airlines began de-icing around 7 a.m. at PHL, and crews were on standby overnight, Redfern said.

"Because this started as rain and because it's still a wet snow," Redfern said, "they really haven't been able to treat the roadways or runways. They are prepared to plow the runways in case they need to. It hasn't gotten to that point yet - it's still a wet snow."

Redfern suggested taking SEPTA to the airport Tuesday and allowing for extra travel time. She also suggested anyone picking someone up from the airport check with the airline first and know the traveler's flight number.

"Check the weather where they're coming from - they might be delayed too," she said. "You don't want to make your way down here and then find out the flight's been canceled, they haven't gotten on another flight, or they've been delayed by maybe a few hours, and you have to go home and come back again."

How are the roads today? Multiple crashes reported across Pa., NJ as snow falls

Roads are messy on this Tuesday - we've seen snow on some major roadways. In Pennsylvania from the Lehigh Valley up north, PennDOT has implemented Tier 2 restrictions on these roads:

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast extension

Route 33 between I-78 and I-80

Route 22 between I-78 and the New Jersey state line

I-78 between I-81 and New Jersey state line

Over in New Jersey, commercial vehicles are restricted from traveling on these roads in our region:

I-295 between Route 129 and Route 1

I-194 between Route 34 and I-295

We've seen multiple crashes on roads around the region this morning.

In Coatesville, a crash closed the Route 30 westbound ramp to Airport Road in Coatesville.

Another group of crashes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike eastbound have traffic restricted to one lane between Willow Grove and Bensalem.

There's a crash on the northbound Turnpike Northeast Extension after the Mid-County exit that closed one line.

In New Jersey, there have been multiple crashes on I-295 northbound between Woodcrest Station and Route 73 - and on the new Jersey Turnpike between Exit 6 and Route 206.