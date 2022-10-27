How many fans won lottery for Phillies World Series tickets?

Find out how many fans were able to score Phillies World Series Tickets through lottery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Phillies fans are ecstatic Thursday morning after winning the lottery to purchase tickets for the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. But, a very limited number of tickets has a lot of fans disappointed -- and still trying to themselves inside the ballpark for one of the games.

Fans hoping to witness history in Philadelphia had their dreams shattered Wednesday night when they received a rejection letter email.

The email title reads "Phillies World Series Ticket Purchase Opportunity" so people opening it were thinking they had a chance until they read a devastating line.

"Unfortunately, your entry was not selected for the chance to purchase 2022 World Series Tickets," the email read.

But how many fans actually won the lottery to purchase tickets?

According to the Phillies, more than a million fans entered the lottery and the Phillies say there were about 20,000 tickets available over the three home games.

One fan we spoke with tells CBS3 she was only able to purchase 2 tickets to one of the three home games.

If you still want to go to a game, you'll have to buy your tickets from a third-party website like StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats.

But be prepared to spend a small fortune. Demand for home games in Philadelphia has driven World Series ticket prices to historic highs.

On average, they will cost you most than $3,200, which is the second-highest total in baseball history. Coming in second to the 2016 Chicago Cubs.

Tickets to Phillies home games are more than double the cost of the Astros home games. The average price for a World Series ticket is around $1,500.

Game 3 has the lowest prices of any Phillies home game, with tickets on Stubhub starting at $900.

CBS3 asked some fans how they're feeling about the Phillies' chances of winning the World Series, up against a tough Houston Astros team.

"I'm more on the Phillies like for sure I think we're gonna win. If we made it this far, the way the energy is going, man, I think they're unstoppable so far," Philadelphia resident Sam Gillard said.

Another fan is on the fence.

"Honestly I don't feel great because they swept the Yankees and the Yankees are a pretty good team. I don't want to say we're not going to do great because we've had an amazing run. But I'm just really nervous because the Astros are a really good team," the fan said.

But overall, fans are feeling like the Fightins are going to win it.

"We're going to win. That's it. I'm confident," Philadelphia resident Daneisha Williams said.

If you've entered the lottery for a chance to buy tickets, not all hope is lost.

The Phillies say you will remain eligible for World Series tickets and if or when more tickets become available if you're not entered into the lottery it is too late to get tickets at face value.

When dealing with third-party websites it's important not to get scammed. Check out our guide for purchasing tickets on a third-party website here.