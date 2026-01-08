House in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood that collapsed had history of violations, failed inspections

One day after part of a house collapsed in Germantown, CBS News Philadelphia is asking if neighbors were notified of the danger beforehand.

According to property records, city inspectors knew the home was at risk of collapsing. Seven days before it crumbled, a violation notice deemed the property "imminently dangerous."

One day after part of a three-story house came crashing to the ground, Tanesha Green and her toddler took their usual walk from home to a nearby store.

"I was just glad my kids wasn't close to it, like anything could have happened, so thank God we weren't near it," Green said.

Fortunately, no one was injured Wednesday when the house located at 175 Hansberry Street partially collapsed onto the sidewalk and spilled into the street. According to property records, it has a history of violations and failed inspections.

Most recently, on Dec. 31, city inspectors noted in a violation notice that the "Front wall is in danger of collapsing onto public right of way due to severe bulge" and "Front wall and porch actively collapsing."

Green said she had no idea about that.

Another neighbor, James Wasielewski, who lives in the apartment building next door, said there was a small sign posted on the house from the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections.

"They didn't really do anything to really let the street know it was that bad, you know what I mean? Like nobody had a full grasp of how close it really was to crumbling," Wasielewski said.

CBS News Philadelphia asked the city what it did to notify neighbors of the danger of collapse.

A spokesperson said, "Multiple Notices of Violations were mailed to the property owner of record," and "On 12/29/25, L&I notices were also posted on the porch."

According to city records, the property is owned by Canton Capital Fund, LLC and L&I says they had until Friday to take action.

CBS News Philadelphia is still trying to reach the property owner and learn whether they knew about the violations and dangers cited by city inspectors.