"Drink a lot of water": Philadelphians try to beat the heat amid sweltering temps

EAST PASSYUNK, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia is experiencing sweltering weather this week, and for those that are exposed to the elements while working, they have no way to escape it.

On a busy and hot day, like Thursday, the four-person crew at Kingz Hand Wash and Detail Center in East Passyunk will clean more than 100 cars.

"Today is hotter than the other days," said Dejesus Onofre, Kingz Hand Wash & Detail Center manager.

Amid the hot temps. Onofre said all of their fans are on full blast to counteract the heat coming in from the open garage door.

"We have to be open. We have to work," Onofre said. "Like, the only way we can stay safe is just drink a lot of water."

From water to a fully stocked fridge with ice-cold drinks and even popsicles, Onofre said the safety of his employees is his top priority during this weather.

"Try to be safe -- try to be cool," Onofre said.

Further down on East Passyunk Avenue, the splash pad at Capitolo Park was nearly empty on Thursday afternoon. However, the hot temperatures didn't stop some, like Nicholas Daley, from squeezing in a game of basketball.

"It's hot outside. I'm not going to lie," Daley said. "I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people decided to be homebodies. I can respect it, stay in the AC."

Although he was out under the sun for fun, Daley hopes those working in the heat can get a break soon.

"I'm just like wow, hopefully they stay hydrated, and God bless them with the strength to keep moving every day because that's a tough job," Daley said.

The car wash manager said that if it got too hot, then he would consider closing early.