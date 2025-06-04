Hot, mostly sunny Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking a chance of weekend rain. See the weather forecast

After a high on Wednesday of 88 degrees in the Philadelphia area, which was the hottest temp so far in 2025 — actually the hottest since Aug. 28, 2024 (280 days ago) — we are expecting the mercury to rise even higher on Thursday, likely reaching the 90 degrees in many spots, sans the shore locations. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule with moderate air quality likely.

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday brings a very slight cooldown, with highs in the upper 80s and increasing clouds as the day progresses, but the shower activity looks to remain low at roughly 20%.

Saturday, however, turns a bit unsettled: Expect a mix of clouds and sun, a drop in temperatures, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It's a good day to have an indoor backup plan or keep an eye on the radar if you're heading out. Sunday looks a bit iffy as models are still uncertain as to whether or not a front will stall or head south. If it stalls we'll likely see showers; if it doesn't, the day should be partly cloudy and in the 70s.

We are back to the 80s beginning early next week with some off-and-on showers and storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Hot, humid. High 90. Low 64.

Friday: P.m. shower. High 88. Low 66.

Saturday: Shower/storm. High of 79, Low of 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 65.

Monday: Shower chance. High 81. Low 63.

Tuesday: Shower or storm. High 81. Low 63.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 84. Low 65.

