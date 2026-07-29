Loved ones hold vigil to remember teen who died in Philadelphia crash: "Don't take life for granted"

Gold and pink balloons floated into the sky in Chester, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night in honor of Honesty Hood, who was only 16 years old when she died in a car crash in Philadelphia last week.

"We appreciate it," said Kaleshia Hood, who is Honesty's Godmother. "We weren't expecting so many people."

Hood was killed in a car crash on Friday right along Columbus Boulevard in South Philly. Several other teens were involved in the crash and were injured.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

"I just want everyone to keep her name alive, keep making her proud," a cousin of Honesty Hood said.

Family and friends gathered along Crosby Street, showing strength in numbers. They spoke about their favorite memories of her and said she was always smiling.

"She was the life of the party," a family member said. "She was everything."

Loved ones of Honesty Hood also lit candles and had a message for others: "Don't take life for granted. You can be here today. Gone tomorrow in the blink of an eye," said Keiasya Hood, who is Honesty's aunt.

The family said they're grateful for the support of their community who is lifting them up in this difficult time.

"Pray over your kids," Kaleshia Hood said. "Pray over your kids, that's all. Too much happening to kids these days. Just pray over your kids."