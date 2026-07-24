Teenager killed, five others hospitalized in car crash in South Philadelphia

A violent overnight crash in South Philadelphia left one young woman dead and five others hospitalized.

Just before 1 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say the car had just exited I-95 South onto Columbus Boulevard when it struck a curb, went airborne and landed on its passenger side.

Six people were inside the vehicle.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another 18-year-old woman and a woman believed to be in her early 20s remain in critical condition.

The driver, believed to be a teenager, and two 17-year-old males were also taken to the hospital. All three are listed in stable condition.

Police say several occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle before they could be transported for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Investigators have not said whether speed, alcohol, drugs or any other factors played a role.