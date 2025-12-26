"Homies" helping Point Breeze residents fight hunger and cold weather

A group of neighbors stayed in a constant fight to keep their friends safe from the cold and from hunger, while they waged their battle in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia.

Volunteers braved the December cold with help from a propane heater as the group Homies Helping Homies prepped boxes full of help for others trying to beat cold weather and food insecurity.

Co-founder Anthony Adams said this work was not just about serving those in need. It was about public safety.

"It's really difficult, because a lot of people do some of the most desperate things in their life just trying to put food on their table," Adams said.

All the boxes of food were coming from other volunteers like Alexis Buss, of West Philadelphia, who made sure food from grocery stores got into homes before it perished and headed to the landfill.

"This food is actively perishing," she said. "And we're actively saving it from being wasted. So, it feels like very meaningful work."

Also there, were piles of donated cold-weather gear.

"So, we're very excited," Adams said. "To be able to offer new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and anything that helps keep people warm."

After everything was packed up, it was later unpacked to give to families waiting in line at Wharton Square Park. Sylvia Davis went there not just for fresh food for herself, but for her six-year-old granddaughter, too.

"I got green peppers, red peppers," she said. "I got pear-apples, apples," Davis said.

She was grateful not just for the food and clothes, but also for the respect from the volunteers.

"Oh, it's a blessing. It's a blessing, because she needs these things," Davis said.

Adams was happy to hear this, but said more needs to be done.

"It means that we're doing something right. But at the same time, it only means that we have to fight that much harder to make sure that we're able to impact other people's lives that way."

The group will have distributions the first three weekends of every month. If you need help, or if you want to donate or volunteer, email homieshelpinhomies@gmail.com.