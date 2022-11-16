Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pa. House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was impeached by the Pennsylvania House on Wednesday. The final vote was 107 for yes and 85 for no.

Now, a trial will be held in the Pennsylvania State Senate at a later date.

Krasner's office released this statement on his impeachment:

"In the hundreds of years the Commonwealth has existed, this is the only time the House has used the drastic remedy of impeachment of an elected official because they do not like their ideas. Those ideas are precisely why Philadelphia voters elected and re-elected me to serve as the Philly DA – in two landslides. These ideas include doing more and doing better for victims and survivors, solving crime through modern scientific enforcement, and investing deeply in the prevention of violence. And they are why elected officials who do not live or vote in Philadelphia are trying so hard to erase the votes of Philadelphians: because they preferred the status quo. They have impeached me without presenting a single shred of evidence connecting our policies to any uptick in crime. We were never given the opportunity to defend our ideas and policies – policies I would have been proud to explain. That Pennsylvania Republicans willfully avoided hearing the facts about my office is shameful. Each Philadelphia voter is not just 3/5ths of a voter. Philadelphia is not Pennsylvania's colony. Philadelphians get taxation AND representation. Philadelphians' votes, and Philadelphia voters, should not be erased. History will harshly judge this anti-democratic authoritarian effort to erase Philly's votes – votes by Black, brown, and broke people in Philadelphia. And voters will have the last word."

Pennsylvania Republicans claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they allege that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.

A removal of the district attorney requires a two-thirds vote in the Pennsylvania Senate. Republicans have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to convict him without some Democrats crossing over and voting with them.

On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner.