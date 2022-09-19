Home opener night at the Linc brings excitement as Eagles welcome Vikings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Who's ready for some football? Monday night, the Eagles are back at Lincoln Financial Field for their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the early morning hours on Monday, CBS3 has seen one Eagles fan arrive to kick off the tailgating. He fired up the smoker at 3:30 a.m.

CBS3 is expecting many more fans to follow in his footsteps, probably after the sun rises.

There are high expectations for this Eagles team, now led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni.

Those two looked pretty good in week 1 as Hurts accounted for 333 yards of total offense and the Eagles held on to beat Detroit 38-35.

This week should be a tougher task as the Eagles welcome in the Minnesota Vikings, a team that took care of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last week by a score of 23-7.

The players say they're ready for the challenge and they're eager to put on a show under the bright lights of Monday night football.

"Primetime. Everybody's watching. You know, the last game of the week. Make sure that you are ready," Brandon Graham said.

"Pretty cool. I'm excited for the opportunity, you know, I know, I remember the clip, we were playing the Vikings obviously, I remember the clip, Randy Moss. So, I think about that. I think about that kind of moments, you know, played it out on Monday night. So I'm looking forward to it," Jalen Hurts said.

If you're going to the game, Betparkx Casino & Sportsbook is partnering with SEPTA to provide free rides home on the Broad Street Line starting at 10:30 p.m. and running until the last scheduled train.

Kickoff for tonight's game is set for 8:30 p.m.