77-year-old woman killed after hit-and-run in West Philadelphia, police say

A 77-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in West Philadelphia on Friday, police said.

The crash happened at 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue in the Overbrook neighborhood before 5:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation showed a black Infiniti with a Delaware paper tag was traveling eastbound on Lancaster Avenue when it struck the 77-year-old woman, police said.

They said the driver reversed down Lancaster Avenue going south, where they dropped off a woman passenger at a pizza shop near 56th Street and Girard Avenue in the Carroll Park neighborhood.

The 77-year-old woman was taken to Lankenau Hospital, and she was later pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

Police described the Infiniti car as having front-end damage.

Police urge anyone who has information about the fatal hit-and-run to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call 911.