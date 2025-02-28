Driver arrested in hit-and-run that left child paralyzed in Chester, Pennsylvania

The mother of 8-year-old Ny'Leek Ellison says she is overwhelmed with joy to learn of the arrest of the driver accused of injuring her son in a hit-and-run earlier this month in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Chester police arrested Caleb Campbell, 22, on Thursday in connection with the Feb. 4 hit-and-run.

Campbell is facing felony charges that include aggravated assault by vehicle. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Chester Police Department.

Police believe Campbell was behind the wheel of the car that sped around a SEPTA bus at 9th and Tilghman streets, hitting Ny'Leek as he got off to cross the road.

"I don't even know how this man was sleeping with himself at night. That's my son," Anita Carrington said. "I couldn't sleep at night. I barely could eat. I couldn't do stuff I could've done functionally because this person was still out here walking around."

Carrington said she has spent the past three weeks at CHOP watching over her son, who she said is now paralyzed from the neck down.

"He has to live with a ventilator, a trach in his throat to help him breathe," Carrington said. "He has 10 broken bones that left him helpless."

CBS News Philadelphia.

Carrington said her son's road to recovery will be long, but she remains hopeful he will walk again.

As for the suspect in the case, she said she expects to be at every court hearing until justice is finally served.

"I hope this case goes long enough, whereas my son can show his face in that courtroom," she said. "Rather it's in a wheelchair, rather it's walking in that courtroom, my son is going to be in that courtroom."

"I am overjoyed that the suspect in the hit-and-run of 8-year-old Ny'Leek Ellison has been arrested and that justice will be served for the family. I commend our Chester Police Officers for their quick and thorough investigation," Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement. "I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted heroically to save Ny'Leek's life, including the Chester Police Department, the Aston Township Fire Department EMS, the Chester Fire Department, and Crozer EMS."

Despite getting an arrest in her son's case, Ny'leek's mother is planning to hold a walk for justice Saturday to honor all hit-and-run victims and to raise awareness on the dangers of reckless driving.

She said she hopes to prevent another tragedy. The walk will be at 9th and Tilghman streets in Chester at noon.