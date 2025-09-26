Watch CBS News
4-year-old hurt after hit-and-run crash near Southwest Philadelphia day care, police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Police are looking for a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened right outside of a day care center at 64th Street and Elmwood Avenue after 3 p.m., police said.

The day care director said the boy was hit by a car right after he was picked up on Friday afternoon. He is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

