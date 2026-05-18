Teen in critical condition after being hit by Jeep in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A teenager is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

A driver in a silver Jeep Liberty hit the 16-year-old as he crossed Horrocks Street on Cottman Avenue around 3 p.m., according to Philadelphia police.

Medics took the teen, who has severe head and leg injuries, to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver fled the scene, but a witness followed him and gave information about the car and its license plate to police. The driver, a 20-year-old man, then parked the car near the scene on Large Street, where officers found it, and went to the 2nd Police District to report the crash, police said.

Police are investigating the crash. Authorities have not shared the driver's name.