What happened on July 5, 1776? And where does our democracy stand 248 years later?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Inside the Historical Society of Pennsylvania are documents young and old that have given the United States of America a blueprint to this very moment.

"This is the only known surviving printed proof of the Declaration of Independence," said David Brigham, a librarian and chief executive officer for the historical society.

Brigham shared a rare glimpse of the document, which is the foundation of our democracy, putting in perspective what happened the day after America declared its independence from the British.

So what happened on July 5, 1776?

"One of the things that happens on July 5th and one of the important things is that John Hancock authorizes and begins distributing copies of the Declaration of Independence," said Brigham. "It's being sent across the Atlantic. It is being posted in taverns."

"They were sheets that were printed and distributed," Brigham said. "They might be for business purposes. They might be for legal purposes. They might be for political purposes."

The Historical Society is one of the Nation's largest collections of historical archives.

Nearly 250 years later, the question of where American democracy stands is up for debate for what many consider a fractured political and social climate.

"It has to look like about union and bringing people back together," said Diego Gonzales, visiting Center City from the nation's capital. "It doesn't look like that, it doesn't feel like that when you read the news today."

"I have to feel optimistic for where my ancestors came from. I have no choice. To do otherwise, all it's going to do is hold us back," said Floyddell Wilson.

Brigham believes while democracy has been challenged throughout history, the American Dream has overcome many of those challenges.

"We have survived world wars, we've survived economic depressions. We survived the civil war -- probably the greatest threat to our republic. A time when our nation might have been divided into two nations," said Brigham. "While we certainly have political challenges and cultural challenges, I'm confident that we will survive it ."

Despite any debate about what democracy looks like now, Wilson holds on to who has been the heartbeat of American democracy.

"It's up to the people. We the people decide. As it states, 'we the people,'" said Wilson.