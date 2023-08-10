Watch CBS News
Hersheypark celebrates National S'mores Day with exclusive treats

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) -- National S'mores Day is Thursday, and where better to celebrate than the sweetest place on earth.

Hersheypark is putting a s'mores spin on 20 different foods from Thursday through Sunday.

Some of the tasty treats include a s'mores sundae, s'mores funnel cake, s'mores dip with pretzels, and a s'mores martini for the adults.

There are also some unique creations like a s'mores-inspired burger and s'mores pizza.

