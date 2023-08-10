Hersheypark celebrates National S'mores Day with exclusive treats

Digital Brief: Aug. 10, 2023 (AM)

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) -- National S'mores Day is Thursday, and where better to celebrate than the sweetest place on earth.

Hersheypark is putting a s'mores spin on 20 different foods from Thursday through Sunday.

Happy National S'mores Day! We’re celebrating ALL WEEK LONG at Hersheypark with some delicious treats through Aug 13.

Food Guide: https://t.co/yWwiZcWfAO



— Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) August 10, 2023

Some of the tasty treats include a s'mores sundae, s'mores funnel cake, s'mores dip with pretzels, and a s'mores martini for the adults.

There are also some unique creations like a s'mores-inspired burger and s'mores pizza.