Hersheypark celebrates National S'mores Day with exclusive treats
HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) -- National S'mores Day is Thursday, and where better to celebrate than the sweetest place on earth.
Hersheypark is putting a s'mores spin on 20 different foods from Thursday through Sunday.
Some of the tasty treats include a s'mores sundae, s'mores funnel cake, s'mores dip with pretzels, and a s'mores martini for the adults.
There are also some unique creations like a s'mores-inspired burger and s'mores pizza.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.