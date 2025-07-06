Sunflower garden opens in Northeast Philadelphia as healing space for veterans, greater community

A Holmesburg garden has turned into a powerful place of healing for veterans

A large sunflower garden in Northeast Philadelphia is now open to the public.

Once a vacant lot on Megargee Street in the Holmesburg neighborhood, the space has been transformed into a green sanctuary thanks to the work of Heroic Gardens — a nonprofit that introduces veterans to horticulture as a form of mental health support.

For U.S. Army veteran Mike Peterman, the garden represents more than just a physical change – it's a lesson in patience. Peterman was one of several veterans among a larger group of volunteers who spent months volunteering on the project.

"It's been stressful wanting it to turn out perfectly," he said. "I see the beauty in it now."

CBS News Philadelphia

The one-acre green space features rows of sunflowers, lined with American flags and messages of hope, along with vegetable beds that now grow fresh produce. On Sunday, the space opened to the public for the first time, welcoming veterans, neighbors and families.

Aracelis Musgrove, who lives in Hatboro, brought her two children after learning about the project from her friend, who volunteers. But she also has another personal connection to its mission.

"I spent 23 years in the Army between the Reserve and the National Guard," she said. "And I loved it."

Now a Command Executive Officer at 78th Training Division in Fort Dicks, Musgrove says she's looking forward to spreading the word about this project to her colleagues.

"Being in the army is not easy… you have to leave your family. But being out in nature and getting your hands in the dirt – those things really help with mental health," she said.

Guests were invited to take home vegetables and participate in flower-themed art activities. Others, like Navy veteran and volunteer Daniel Fann, reflected on the work that went into building the space.

"I'm just looking it all over — it's awesome," Fann said.

Fann built picnic tables that now provide a spot for people to gather next to the garden. He shared that he appreciates his volunteer work with Heroic Gardens.

"This gives back to veterans that mental aspect, that hey, I don't need a pill. I can come here and just do the work and feel good about the work that I've done," he said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Neighbors say the garden brings something meaningful to the community as well.

"I think this brings a lot to the neighborhood — peace, and joy," said Suzanne Wacker, who lives nearby.

Once a vacant lot, the space is now a place where veterans can find purpose, peace and a new way to serve.

The garden will be open to the public for a suggested donation every other weekend. Full hours and availability are posted on the Heroic Gardens website.