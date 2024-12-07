Veterans involved in neighborhood beautification project find healing in Philadelphia community garden

A vacant acre of land on Megargee Street is being transformed into a community garden in Northeast Philadelphia. The project is led by Heroic Gardens, a nonprofit that uses gardening to help veterans find peace and purpose.

For Mike Peterman, a U.S. Army veteran, working with the soil has been life-changing.

"I have PTSD, and I'm constantly moving. I have trouble being still," Peterman said. "When I get out in the soil, it helps me slow down a lot."

After serving in the Army from 2002-2006, Peterman began gardening in 2009. He said after leaving the Army, he struggled with a loss of purpose.

"I didn't expect to survive the military," he admitted. "Life afterward has been about filling in this giant hole."

He began to fill that hole with the help of Heroic Gardens. Collie Turner, the executive director, said she founded the nonprofit as a tribute to her grandfather, a medic in World War II.

"We can't heal them as people, but we can help them learn to heal their land," said Turner. "In doing so, they will learn to heal themselves."

On Saturday, volunteers came together to use a no-till, "lasagna-style" gardening method, layering compostable materials like cardboard and leaves to revitalize the soil. They planted spring flower bulbs on Saturday and plan to plant sunflowers in May. The organization hopes the garden can also employ between six to 12 veterans.

For Joe Cartin, a volunteer, the mission is personal. His great-grandfather, grandfather and father all served in the military. He said he's experienced the joys of his family's service, but he's also been touched by tragedy.

"My cousin Tim, who served and was also an active firefighter, committed suicide several years ago," Cartin said.

Even though Cartin hasn't served in the military, he feels this work is his way of giving back. "My part of service is to be able to help those who need that help, and that's for our veterans coming home," he explained.

This sense of community is what keeps veterans like Peterman going. "The group and community and family aspect of it is huge," he said.

Heroic Gardens plans to open the garden to the public by July next year.