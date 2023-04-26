Watch CBS News
Here's when Philadelphia's Carpenters' Hall will reopen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Carpenters' Hall has announced it will re-open to the public on July 3. 

It was a key meeting place in the early history of the United States.

The building was closed in April of 2022 for a preservation project, and then a fire that was intentionally set on Christmas Eve last year delayed the renovation plans.

The announcement was made during an award ceremony for the third annual David McCullough Prize for excellence in American public history.

