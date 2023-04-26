Watch CBS News
Update on Carpenters' Hall's reopening expected Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Carpenters' Hall was a key meeting place in the early history of the United States, but the historic building was intentionally set on fire on Christmas Eve. Officials on Wednesday are expected to release an update about when the landmark on Chestnut Street will reopen to the public.

Carpenters' Hall had been closed for a preservation project over the past year, and then, a fire that was intentionally set on Christmas Eve last year delayed the renovation plans.

An announcement about the building's reopening is expected around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

