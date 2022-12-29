U.S. Park Rangers investigating arson at Carpenter's Hall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- U.S. Park Rangers are investigating an arson at Independence National Historical Park. An officer on foot patrol discovered a fire engulfing the basement of Carpenter's Hall at around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The building hosted the first Continental Congress in 1774.
If you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious, please contact the National Park Service.
