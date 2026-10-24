Philadelphia officer who was shot 12 times released from hospital after shooting that left partner dead

A Philadelphia police officer who survived a deadly double shooting was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Officer Hector Rodriguez was shot 12 times on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia on Oct. 10. Another officer, Sgt. Shane Seiber, was shot three times and later died from his injuries.

Nurses and members of the Philadelphia Police Department gathered outside Penn Presbyterian Medical Center as Rodriguez was wheeled out on a rolling hospital bed. You can watch our live coverage of the event here.

Philadelphia Police Department

Rodriguez, a 33-year-old father of five, had been "up and walking" since last week, according to law enforcement sources.

Rodriguez and his wife appeared at Seiber's funeral Tuesday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, and Seiber's family and multiple speakers showed love to the surviving officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.