Heavy rain floods portion of Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Heavy rain is falling across the region Tuesday, causing flooding along many roads, including the Schuylkill Expressway. As of 10 a.m., most of the roadways are still flooded, especially on the Schuylkill on the eastbound side near Belmont Avenue.

There are also reports of flooding around Girard Avenue, on the westbound side of the Schuylkill. That's backing traffic up to the Vine Street Expressway.

This is going to be an ongoing problem for the next couple of hours as PennDOT crews try to make their way over to these areas and clear out the grates that are covered with debris. Once the grates are cleared, the water then will recede out of that area.

Earlier, I-76 near RT-202 was flooded. At one point, a vehicle was stuck in the water. The lanes have all reopened but some backlog remains.

In Ardmore, Montgomery County rain continues to soak the region. The roads are looking very slippery at Lancaster Avenue.

Drivers, be careful out there and take things slowly.