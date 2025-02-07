Heart disease survivor urges women to trust their instincts even when symptoms don't seem life-threatening

Heart disease survivor shares her story to raise awareness for other women

The first Friday in February marks national "Wear Red Day" — a day to raise awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. One woman shares her story of survival and what she wants others to know about heart disease.

Robin Eaton wants women to trust their gut when it comes to their heart.

"I started having intense pain in my chest. My arms were tingly and my back hurt," Eaton said.

In November 2023, the 46-year-old called 911. Responding paramedics said her vitals and EKG were normal and she wasn't having a heart attack. So, she didn't go to the hospital later, the pain got more intense and she headed to the emergency room.

"It was very, very scary because all of a sudden there's the room is just filled with doctors and nurses," Eaton said.

While a typical heart attack is caused by heavy plaque buildup in the arteries, Eaton experienced a "less common" type that disproportionately affects women — Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection or SCAD.

"It's actually bleeding inside the artery wall, sort of like a bruise inside the artery and that bruise can get so big that it blocks blood flow when the heart is not getting enough blood flow, there can be damage," said Dr. Harmony Reynolds at NYU Langone Health.

Reynolds wants other women to follow Eaton's example.

"When there's chest discomfort or another symptom that you think might be heart attack, and it's going on for 10 or 15 minutes or more, we need to call 911 and get to a hospital," Reynolds said.

"I'd just run a 5K the week before. I was the healthiest I'd been in years," Eaton said.

Tests showed Eaton has a condition that increases her risk for SCAD and she was treated with medication and cardiac rehab.

"Had I just listened to the paramedics, my kids would've come home and I would not have been here today," Eaton said.

She's sharing her story as part of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement. And she says she's maintaining a healthy lifestyle to continue healing.