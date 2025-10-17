Hazing allegations prompt temporary suspension of Pennsylvania high school football season

The Cheltenham High School football team's season has been temporarily suspended after allegations of hazing, the Cheltenham School District announced Friday.

In a letter to the Cheltenham community, Superintendent Brian W. Scriven said the district received anonymous information regarding hazing in Cheltenham's football program.

"This information is deeply concerning and, if substantiated, wholly inconsistent with our values as a district," Scriven said in the letter. "The safety and welfare of our students is, and will always be, our highest priority."

The district has hired an external investigator to look into the hazing allegations. In the meantime, the district put the team's season on hold and has postponed Friday night's game against Truman High School.

"While I recognize that this decision deeply affects our students and families, the allegations deserve and require this immediate and decisive action," Scriven said.

The superintendent said the district plans to provide an update as early as next week.