Harrison Township police officer, 2 EMTs save toddler who was choking

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A Harrison Township police officer and two Gloucester County EMTs are being hailed as heroes for their quick actions in saving the life of a toddler who was choking.

On Oct. 17, Maureen O'Laughlin's car ride with her 20-month-old grandson Oliver took a frightening turn.

"We were singing and driving and all of a sudden, Oliver stopped singing," O'Laughlin said. "I was like, 'Oliver! Oliver! Why aren't you singing?'"

Oliver was choking on crackers. She stopped her car and worked to get him out of his car seat.

Harrison Township Police Cpl. Kevin McGowan happened to pull up right behind her.

"I've been doing this for 11 years, and sometimes you just get those hairs that stand up on the back of your neck," Cpl. McGowan said. "This was just something that I knew I needed to check on."

It just so happened that O'Laughlin and McGowan were stopped right next to a Gloucester County EMS station.

A Harrison Township police officer and two Gloucester County EMTs are being hailed as heroes for their quick actions in saving the life of a toddler who was choking. Hear from the first responders who saved the child @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/LZ8foRZeYf — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 25, 2023

EMTs Jenine Ellena and Richard Kennedy heard the commotion and ran out to help.

"This was something that we didn't have time to do," Ellena said. "We had to act."

Ellena began doing back blows and abdominal thrusts, formerly known as the Heimlich maneuver, and eventually dislodged the piece of cracker from Oliver's throat.

"They are heroes, and I am so very, very grateful," O'Laughlin said. "They will forever be in my heart."

Oliver is just fine and back home resting.

While he won't remember what happened, O'Laughlin said she'll never forget the first responders who she now calls angels.

"He is vibrant and wonderful," O'Laughlin said. "We couldn't be happier about all the people that come together and helped save him."