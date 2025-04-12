Cultural groups working in overdrive to preserve history after Harriet Tubman image, quote temporarily deleted

Harriet Tubman quote and image restored on National Park Service webpage

After public backlash, the National Park Service has restored an image and quote from Harriet Tubman that were recently removed from the NPS' Underground Railroad webpage.

And now private cultural organizations including the Harriet Tubman Museum of New Jersey in Cape May are working in overdrive to preserve the country's history.

The New Jersey museum opened in June of 2020.

Tubman is known as the most famous leader of the Underground Railroad. She spent time in Cape May and Philadelphia after escaping slavery herself and then helped other enslaved people get to freedom.

Cindy Mullock, the executive director of the museum, says her goal is to accurately tell America's story.

"We are absolutely committed to telling the full version of history," Mullock said. "And if Harriet Tubman was brave enough and courageous enough with no resources to do all the brave acts that she did. To put herself out all the time, how can we not be brave enough to just simply speak the truth?

The National Park Service restored the webpages, saying the changes were made without approval by top leadership.

The Philadelphia region is home to multiple Underground Railroad stops including Mount Gilead Community Church in Bucks County, Pennsyvlania and the Cox House in Kennett Square.