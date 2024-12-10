Opera Philadelphia, Broad Street Love team up to bring holiday music — and healing — to those in need

The transformative power of music is bringing hope and holiday cheer to people facing deep poverty in Philadelphia. Harmonious Communities, a collaboration between Opera Philadelphia and Broad Street Love, is providing a unique opportunity for individuals experiencing hardship to unite through song and share their talents with the community.

Inside the sanctuary of Broad Street Love, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those who are down on their luck, members of the Harmonious Communities choir meet regularly to rehearse for their much-anticipated concert.

The group is composed of local residents who have faced personal and financial challenges, many of whom are new to singing.

"I think it will be empowering for many of our choir who haven't necessarily had a background in music," said Mariah Williams, who is participating in the program.

The initiative has been a source of strength for participants, offering a weekly gathering where they not only learn to sing but also find emotional healing through music.

"This choir has really been an incredible boost to those of us going through really rough times. It's almost like music therapy, to be honest," Williams said.

As the choir practices together, Veronica Chapman-Smith, vice president of community initiatives at Opera Philadelphia, observes the powerful effect of singing.

"When they start singing together, doing breathing exercises, you can literally see people's bodies, their physiques just relax," she said. "It's really been a place of exploration, belonging and community building."

The choir, taught by trained opera singers, has been especially meaningful to participants like Tyrese Dobie, who is using the experience to cope with his own grief.

"I just lost my stepdad last year ... December the 12th, and I'm spreading joy to him right now," Dobie shared.

Their upcoming performance, "Season of Love Winter Concert," promises to be a gift of inspiration for the entire city. With a repertoire that includes holiday favorites as well as the iconic "Piano Man" and "Seasons of Love," the concert will showcase the participants' growth and the joy they've discovered through music.

Chapman-Smith is confident the concert will be a moment of shared beauty and celebration.

"I think it's going to be a beautiful gift that they give to the city on Dec. 18," she said.

The concert is Dec. 18 with free and "pick your price" tickets available for the public.

Chef's Warehouse will provide complimentary hot chocolate to all attendees, adding an extra touch of warmth to the event.