Happy 50th Birthday: Celebrating the Elements of Hip Hop at Francisville playground​ in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week is the 50th anniversary of hip hop. While the genre was born in The Bronx, New York, Philadelphia played a role in crafting its legacy.

Parry P is an icon of Philadelphia hip hop.

He says when he first started rapping in 1979, nobody even knew what hip hop was.

"My mother always told me, "Ain't nobody going to believe that boop de boop boop music. That ain't going to be nothing,'" Parry P said. "I didn't know it was gonna grow into a billion dollar industry."

CBS News Philadelphia.

Parry P was among dozens of people who attended the Elements of Hip Hop at Francisville playground in North Philadelphia on Saturday. The free event celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop, featuring multiple DJs, including Rakeesh Redding.

"The best part of the event is I'm teaching people the knowledge of hip hop," Redding said. "A lot of people don't know where hip hop comes from, you know what I mean?"

Organizers say there are four elements of hip hop: graffiti, djing, emceeing and break dancing. All of these art forms are a means of cultural expression.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"It started in the urban neighborhoods when people, instead of a gang warring and fighting, they found something better to do," Parry P said. "So instead of us fighting, we would rap against each other."

Parry P says he once did a record with Philadelphia's DJ Jazzy Jeff and almost got into a fight with Will Smith.

"There was a time me and Will Smith was getting ready to battle and Jeff jumped in the middle and said no, that's my young boul!" Parry P said. "And I told Will he wasn't never going to be nothing."

He later apologized to Smith for saying that and says he forgave him.

As for the future of hip hop, Parry P hopes the genre includes more songs with uplifting lyrics to promote a positive mindset.