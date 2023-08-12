Happy 50th Birthday Hip Hop: How Philadelphia played a part with the introduction

Happy birthday: How Philadelphia played a part with the introduction of Hip Hop

Happy birthday: How Philadelphia played a part with the introduction of Hip Hop

Happy birthday: How Philadelphia played a part with the introduction of Hip Hop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hip Hop was born 50 years ago on August 11. Since then, it's created some of the biggest stars in the world.

While New York is credited with introducing the genre to the world, Philly artists were there too.

"We did a lot of fighting politically, trying to get on the radio stations once we found out what we had was so special," Yvette Money said.

That specialty has been with us for 50 years.

Money, from West Philly, was one of the fighters. Back in the early 1970s, she was one of the artists who helped introduce hip hop to the world.

"We were right there neck and neck with them," she said. "We shared stages with them too as well."

Money is still making music. Meanwhile, the elements of hip hop can be seen everywhere including a mural at 9th and Cecil B. Moore, depicting graffiti art. It was dedicated in 2022.

CBS News Philadelphia.

It was the late great Biggie Smalls who said "You never thought hip hop would make it this far." Now 50 years later the pioneers are looking to its future.

"If it's good, I was going to play it," DJ Kool Herc said. "No matter what, I'm going to play it."

Clive Campbell, better known as DJ Kool Herc, is credited as one of the founders of hip hop. It all started at a party in an apartment building in the Bronx.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"People picked it up and took it to the next level, and that's what a culture does. You exchange," Cindy Campbell, first lady of hip hop, said.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Back in Philly, an exchange of sorts is happening at Cratediggaz Records in Queen Village. On Saturday they're hosting rapper DMC of the group Run-DMC.

"It's wild to me," CD Bob, Cratediggaz Records, said. "When I started this I didn't expect to be this deep already."

As the world celebrates hip hop, Money hopes we remember their fight.

"So many people didn't think it would still exist 50 years," Money said. "So right now 50 years is just beyond my expectations. Not my expectation but people who didn't believe in it.