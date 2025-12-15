At Hanukkah celebration in Philadelphia, attendees vow to stay "resilient" after Australia mass shooting

Dozens gathered outside the Betsy Ross House in Old City for a prayer service and religious celebration on the first night of Hanukkah, hours after a mass shooting in Australia at a Jewish party.

"At this point, we have to keep building, we have to keep doing, we have to keep bringing light into this world. It's not time to do anything less than that," Rabbi Menachem Schmidt said.

Philadelphia Police used marked and plainclothes officers to secure the area, blocking off a portion of Arch Street before and during the lighting of the Menorah.

"Especially being in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, you know William Penn, where freedom of religion was so important, and so it's really important today to be able to celebrate Hanukkah," Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla said.

Despite a heavy police presence, those who gathered at the event said they remain undeterred in celebrating their faith.

"It's really, really sad, but I think the only thing you can do is focus on the positive and bring more positivity and light into the world, which is the message of Hanukkah," Daniel Meadvin said.

Matt Siegel, who helps lead the Jewish Community Group "Shtick Together PHL," is already planning a fundraising party for Thursday as part of the Hanukkah festival.

"This community is resilient," he said, "Every time, it seems like every month there's something negative that's happening and we always show up and we always come together. That's why I love being Jewish."

Attendees said they're stronger united — rooted in hope for a future that's bright.