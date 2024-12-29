Hundreds gathered to celebrate Hanukah with menorah lighting ceremony in Philadelphia

A parade of cars displaying menorahs kicked off the fourth night of Hanukkah in Philadelphia on Saturday. Dozens of cars drove down Market Street from the Art Museum in celebration.

The parade later ended at Independence Mall near the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History where hundreds gathered in the rain to see the lighting of a 32-foot-tall menorah.

"This is amazing," said Raizy Gornish, who drove from Montgomery County to attend. "This is like a once-in-a-year type of thing. We are so excited to be a part of it."

The event marked the 50th anniversary of the first-ever public menorah lighting. Organizers said the first one was held at the Liberty Bell in 1974.

Rabbi Yehuda Shemtov led the menorah lighting ceremony. He said he remembers attending his first one as a kid when only five people attended. Rabbi Shemtov said seeing how much it's grown over the years is amazing.

"A very special feeling is knowing that this isn't just here. It's a phenomenon that spread like wildfire, no pun intended, around the world of this public expression of Jewish joy and celebration," said Shemtv.

Many people in attendance said lighting the menorah symbolizes that even in darkness, there's always room for light.

"Especially in these days, it's very important to show the kids that even in times of darkness, you need to bring out the light. You need to spread it around the world," said Gornish.

"That's just what makes the world a better place. If everyone is more happy, in better spirit just makes it better," Zalman, who drove from New York to be part of the event.

"The idea of Hanukah is to understand that miracles exist," said Shemtov. "You have to pick up your hand, reach out to someone, warm their heart, change their life and that's a miracle. And that little miracle can reverberate and turn into something great."