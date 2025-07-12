Hank's Place to reopen Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, restaurant after long rebuilding process

Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford is reopening next week nearly 5 year after rebuilding

Hank's Place, the iconic family restaurant in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, is set to reopen on Tuesday after a long rebuilding process.

The original restaurant sustained severe damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. The dining room, front kitchen, back kitchen and outside area were flooded.

That building was demolished in 2023, and the owners started constructing a new restaurant that will be better protected against storms.

In the meantime, the restaurant operated out of a temporary location in Kennett Square, which has now closed, according to the restaurant's Instagram account.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to start, a news release says. Dinner service and longer hours will be added for Tuesday through Saturday soon.

The restaurant will have a dining room with table and counter seating as well as outdoor tables with a view of the Brandywine Creek. All table service is first come, first served, but reservations are accepted for parties of 10 or more people.

The reopening coincides with the restaurant's 75th anniversary, the news release says. Hank's Place opened as a roadside eatery in 1950. In 2017, Katie and Anthony Young — a local couple who met at the restaurant — purchased the business.

