Beloved restaurant in Philadelphia suburb Hank's Place set to reopen this fall after being forced to relocate

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — An iconic Delaware County restaurant that was forced to close and relocate will soon be reopening its doors.

Construction is almost complete on the new Hank's Place in Chadds Ford. Co-owners Anthony and Katie Young rebuilt the restaurant from the ground up.

The original Hank's Place stood for 71 years before it was damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, 2021. The dining room, front kitchen, back kitchen and outside area were flooded.

"It was devastating to see our life's work basically destroyed," Anthony Young said. "Hank's is the heart of Chadds Ford. And big part of the reason that my wife and I purchased the restaurant was to ensure that Hank's carried on for another 70 years."

Despite the challenges, Anthony Young was determined to bounce back. The damaged restaurant was demolished in December 2023. A $5 million construction project has been underway since then. The new restaurant will be better prepared to handle the next big storm.

"It's kind of like a house on stilts," Anthony Young said. "[We are] raising it up nine feet above the base flood line elevation."

Another precautionary step was to install breakaway walls, which are designed to wash away during catastrophic flooding without pulling the restaurant down.

"All the mechanicals, air conditioning, all the things that would be damaged by water have been elevated onto the roof," Anthony Young said.

For now, Hank's Place will continue operating out of its temporary location in Kennett Square. But that will close down once the Chadds Ford location is ready to welcome back customers like Crystal Richardson.

"Everyone in this area is super excited to see a historic restaurant maintain yet another generation of good food, great friendships," Richardson said.

For many people in Delaware County, Hank's Place is more than just a beloved dining spot. It's an institution.

It will no doubt be an emotional day. Construction is expected to wrap up in October, with the reopening scheduled for November.

"Tears will definitely come to my eyes when we have the opportunity to reopen," Anthony Young said.