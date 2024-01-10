Chadds Ford restaurant owners resolve to persevere after another storm

Chadds Ford restaurant will persevere despite flooding, power outage, owners say

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) - Tuesday's rainstorm knocked power out in Delaware and Chester Counties, causing some businesses to close Wednesday, including a local diner where the staff know just how devastating Mother Nature can be.

For the owners of Hank's Place, which had to close because of a power outage Wednesday, this latest storm is a reminder of the community's perseverance.

"Hank's is where my husband and I met," owner Katie Young said. "We used to go as children separately and went on dates and then decided to purchase the place."

Anthony and Katie Young have owned Hank's since 2017, moving it to Kennett Square after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded the original restaurant in Chadds Ford beyond repair.

"We watched it all happen on our cameras and then we saw the tidal waves come over the banks in Chadds Ford," Katie Young said.

Right now the Youngs are in the process of rebuilding the original location.

"We knew that we pretty much lost everything," Katie Young said. "We cried a lot. There were a lot of emotions. A lot of anger."



"We made it through the hardest part. This too shall pass, and this water will recede," Katie Young said.

As the water recedes from this storm, the Youngs say it's their customers who will carry the restaurant's legacy forward.

"We've seen their children grow up," Katie Young said. "We've seen marriages, grandchildren. Passing of loved ones. We're all a tight knit group and I think everybody has a piece of Hank's that they carry with them."

The Youngs hope to reopen by this time next year.

