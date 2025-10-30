Very windy Halloween in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Get ready to really secure those decorations and costumes for the kids Friday night, as it will be a blustery Halloween in the Philadelphia region.

Winds could gust 40 to 45 mph in the afternoon on Friday, even with some clearing and sun returning. The temps will be much cooler than Thursday, when we hit 71 degrees in Philly, but still seasonable.

By your trick or treat time, temps should be down in the mid-50s with windy conditions. That's going to make it feel a bit cooler, especially once the sun goes down. Be careful walking around, especially at night, because there will likely be many leaves, sticks and debris on the sidewalks and roads due to the wind. You will not need your umbrella, however, just hang on to those costumes!

The weekend is looking dry and seasonably mild. Don't forget THIS SUNDAY, we set the clocks back one hour, meaning the sun will rise on Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m., but set at 4:56 p.m. Yes, the 4 p.m. hour until Jan. 15, when it sets at 5 p.m.

The models are keeping the next weather maker both north and south of our region Monday night and Tuesday, so it's looking like a dry election day Tuesday.

Winds could be a bit gusty but temps should top out in the 60s for at least the first half of next week with no rain in sight, which is both good and bad. The drought monitor was released Thursday, and even more of our region is now in the moderate drought category.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday/Halloween: NEXT Weather Alert for wind. High 60, Low 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 63, Low 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 63, Low 42.

Monday: Sunny. High 64, Low 41.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 65, Low 47.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 63, Low 41.

Thursday: Sunny. High 59, Low 42.

