Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary returns this Friday with new attractions, live entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If it's time for pumpkin spice lattes, it's time for frights in Fairmount. Halloween Nights at the Eastern State Penitentiary returns this Friday.

This year they are introducing three new attractions and a brand new bizarre bar for live entertainment and noshing next to some frightful friends.

"Nightmares is a new haunted house. Another haunted house for 2022 here at Halloween Nights is Big Top Terror," Senior Vice President and Director of Interpretation Sean Kelley said.

They're also bringing back the chance for you to opt into a more "immersive experience."

"Anyone wearing a glow necklace may be grabbed, sent to hidden passageways and even temporarily separated from their group," Kelley said.

While you're bound to find creepy characters lurking in dark cell blocks, this haunting experience is also a way to bring to light important conversations.

"The event also allows people if they want to take a break from the scares, go into one of our exhibits, meet some of our educators, talk a little about the building's history and it's legacy, and to learn more about our legacy," Kelley said. "But also by partnering with vendors like us who are fair chance employers, the event helps support living wage jobs for those who've experienced incarceration so it's a whole wrap-around of all of our mission as well as all of our A game entertainment all in one package."

For more information, click here.