Halloween 2023: Tips from AAA on how to stay safe this holiday

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- With one day to go until Halloween, AAA Mid-Atlantic is urging families to be safe when out trick-or-treating.

According to AAA, children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

It's why the motor club is urging parents to make "small adjustments" to their children's costumes to make them more easily seen by drivers.

AAA Mid-Atlantic's Jana Tidwell said this includes adding reflective tape to costumes and carrying flashlights.

"AAA recommends that you make them as visible as possible, light them up, make them be bright at night and especially when you're looking at costumes for those who will be walking around and trick or treating, don't block their vision," Tidwell said. "We don't mean to poo-poo any of that. It should be a great time for kids, but we also want to call the attention of parents and motorists specifically that there are some traffic safety concerns that are scary."

Other Halloween safety tips from AAA include:

Motorists

Eliminate distractions – focus on the road and trick-or-treaters.

Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals.

Look for children crossing the street.

Turn your headlights on to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.

Parents

Be bright at night – have trick-or-treaters use glow sticks or wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and on treat buckets.

An adult or older child should accompany younger children.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.

Trick-or-Treaters

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.

Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street; never cross the street between parked cars.

Cross streets only at the corner, using traffic signals and crosswalks, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.

Trick-or-treat in a group to be more visible to drivers.

Party Goers

Arrange a safe ride home (ride share, friend/family) and/or designated sober driver before consuming alcohol

Walking impaired can be as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride impaired, take their keys and help them make safe travel arrangements to where they are going.