Small businesses in Haddonfield feel confident as they prep for a busy shopping weekend

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Small businesses in Haddonfield are preparing for what they hope will be a busy Black Friday this year.

DeSimone Jewelers' Will DeSimone hopes the holiday shopping season will be one to remember forever.

"Business is really brisk, and we expect a very strong holiday season," DeSimone said. "We just hope Santa is good to everyone out there because, God knows, we need it this year more than ever."

But, like searching for a diamond in the rough, DeSimone is feeling the pressure to find enough staff for this holiday season.

"We're looking for employees. It's really hard to find," DeSimone said. "This is a specialty, but we're willing to teach."

Small business owners in Haddonfield are preparing for what they expect to be a busy holiday shopping season. Today @CBSPhiladelphia, we talk to shop owners and customers about what they're most looking forward to this season. pic.twitter.com/uKVk4zJDj7 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) November 22, 2023

Down the street, at Caroline's Luxuries, owner Caroline Yosef is also looking forward to a positive holiday shopping season.

"This time of year, it's great to be staying out of the big cities and big crowds, so [a] small little town like Haddonfield offers beautiful shopping," Yosef said. "We already have enough stress in life. We dealt with so many things and COVID and everything. This year, we should all definitely get out."

The National Retail Federation reported a record 182 million people are expected to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Maggie Keen decided to get a head start on her holiday shopping Wednesday.

"I think it's festive; lots of people out," Keen said. "Obviously, the deals are amazing. Yeah, lots of energy."