Haddon Heights, New Jersey, residents voted to end a ban on alcohol sales. Here's what's next.

Residents vote 2-1 to end alcohol sales ban in Haddon Heights, New Jersey

The 120-year ban on alcohol sales in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, could soon come to an end.

Residents voted almost two to one to pass a referendum that would lift the ban, borough officials said.

For more than a century, people living in the small South Jersey community have had to leave to buy alcohol.

The mayor and council will now consider drafting legislation to end the ban officially.

"We would respect the wishes if it was overwhelmingly favorable in one way or the other, yes or no," Mayor Zachary Houck said before Election Day.

In New Jersey, the number of retail liquor licenses is based on population. In Haddon Heights, the borough could receive two licenses if a change is made, the mayor said.

Some residents told CBS News Philadelphia they believed allowing the sale of alcohol would benefit local businesses.

"There's an opportunity to bring a whole new customer base to our downtown," Houck said.