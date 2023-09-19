Haason Reddick gifts foster children with presents during his birthday party at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday evening, the TORK Club at the Linc was reserved for a private birthday celebration for Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick.

He had some VIP guests in attendance.

It was a very special birthday for Reddick, the Eagles' Pro Bowl pass rusher.

"I haven't had a birthday party in a while," Reddick said.

Reddick's birthday happens to be at the start of the football season and he said he rarely gets to celebrate.

But this year, the ACME Markets Foundation threw the Camden native a party to remember and invited dozens of foster children to wish Reddick a happy 29th birthday.

"Keep on working hard, keep doing what you're doing. You're doing a really good job. Happy birthday!" 12-year-old Aylani said.

Judging by the huge moon bounce, face painting, and the Eagles-themed cake, it was really a party for the kids.

"It's very special for them to feel loved and appreciated," Angelis Rosa said.

"I have family members that come from the foster care system. I have aunts that have adopted kids in the foster care system, so to be able to celebrate my birthday with children who need some support, who need some love," Reddick said.

In Philadelphia, there are at least 5,000 children in the foster care system.

The agency Turning Points for Children said more resource parents are needed to provide loving households.

Rosa and Stacey Gonzalez adopted their daughter Cailey at 3 days old.

"She needed us more than anything in this world and we needed her just as much. She completed our family for sure," Rosa said.

Cailey is now 5 years old and is already an Eagles fan.

"She's a little shy right now but we talk about the Eagles every weekend, so this party right here, she was so excited," Gonzalez said.

And what's a birthday party without party favors to take home?

Reddick gifted all his little guests duffle bags, an Eagles T-shirt, a beanie and an autographed photo.

"With all the things that have happened to them in their life, this is a joy to them," Deborah Croston, of Turning Points for Children, said.