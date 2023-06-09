Gunfire critically injures man, misses 13-year-old boy in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man returning home early Friday morning was shot multiple times in his front doorway in North Philadelphia. And the gunfire narrowly missed a 13-year-old boy sleeping inside the home just steps away.

Philadelphia Police said they received calls about the shooting at around 12:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North Marston Street.

When police and medics arrived they found the 24-year-old victim shot multiple times on the floor between his front door and living room. Police say the man was shot in the arms, legs, chest, torso and back.

The 13-year-old boy who lives at the home was in the living room laying on the couch when two bullets struck the windows and flew past him. The boy was not injured.

At last check, the man was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition where he is undergoing surgery.

Police say the home was struck at least 15 times by gunfire and that 35 spent shell casings were found at the scene from two different semi-automatic weapons.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Police have not released information regarding possible suspects in this case.