More cinnamon recalled after tests find elevated levels of lead

FDA investigating lead in applesauce pouches FDA investigating lead poisoning outbreak tied to pouches of cinnamon applesauce for kids 02:33

Federal health authorities are once again urging people to check their spice racks and cabinets for certain cinnamon products after testing found lead in multiple additional brands.

Short-term exposure to very low levels of lead may not result in symptoms, but longer-term exposure to the metal can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system, resulting in learning disorders and other developmental defects in children, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects in adults, the agency noted.

American Spices of Ozone Park, New York, is recalling Spice Class brand ground cinnamon distributed to retailers in the New York City area between Dec.1, 2023, and May 15, 2024, according to a recall notice posted on Monday by the FDA.

American Spices of Ozone Park, New York, is recalling Spice Class brand ground cinnamon packed in 7-ounce and 12-ounce plastic jars with a Dec. 12, 2026, expiration date. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Packed in 7-ounce and 12-ounce plastic jars with a Dec. 12, 2026, expiration date, the recall follows an analysis by New York state officials that found elevated levels of lead in the product.

Consumers should stop using the cinnamon immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call: 1-917-532-6768.

Separately, Advance Food International of Maspeth, New York, is recalling Shahzada brand cinnamon powder in 7-ounce packing because it also has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

The recalled cinnamon powder was distributed to retailers in four states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York between Jan. 1, 2024, and May 24, 2024, according to a notice posted Monday by the FDA.

Those with questions can call the company at: 1-718-482-0123.

The recalls follow another on Friday by ALB-USA Enterprises of Bronx, New York, involving ALB Flavor brand cinnamon powder for the same reason, stated a notice posted by the FDA.

Packaging image of recalled ALB-USA Enterprises cinnamon powder. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Packaing image (other side) of recalled ALB-USA Enterprises cinnamon powder. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Distributed to retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan and New York between Dec. 15, 2022, and May 13, 2024, the recalled cinnamon powder is packaged in a plastic bag with a net weight of 100 grams.

The product contained a best-before-date of Aug. 30, 2025. Those with questions can call: 1-917-922-5627 or 1-929-431-8505.

The FDA on Thursday issued a public health alert for Elmhurst, New York-based El Servidor brand ground cinnamon sold by Mannan Supermarket because the product was also found to contain elevated levels of lead.

Ground cinnamon product found to contain elevated levels of lead. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The agency has recommended the distributor voluntarily recall the product, the FDA stated.

The FDA in March issued a public health alert urging consumers against buying half a dozen ground cinnamon products because they were found to contain elevated levels of lead.

That warning came after nationwide recalls of lead-tainted applesauce linked to 519 reported poisonings, mostly involving young children.