Greater Goods, free grocery store in Philadelphia's Kensington section, reopens after fire forced it to close

Free grocery store in Kensington, Greater Goods, reopens weeks after fire forced it to close

The Greater Goods free grocery store in Philadelphia's Kensington section is once again bustling with customers after a nearby fire forced it to close weeks ago.

"On August 2nd, there was a fire upstairs, so it activated the sprinklers, so it ruined our space down here," said Margaux Murphy, who opened the store in 2022. "We had closed for the entire month, and then we just reopened today, so we're very excited."

The community members in the Kensington neighborhood that the store serves are just as excited to see the doors back open. It's a welcome sight for those who depend on it the most.

"I think it was pretty severe," Murphy said. "It was a month, so considering we're open five days a week, that's pretty substantial to be closed for that long. I can tell you that I went to Portugal for a week, and I was getting calls from clients while I was there that were sort of scrambling to find food."

CBS News Philadelphia first introduced you to Murphy in a Spreading The Love segment in June 2024. Murphy opened Greater Goods on Kensington Avenue to help families facing food insecurity. The free store is part of her nonprofit, The Sunday Love Project, and it has a big impact on the community.

From food and hygiene products to diapers and basic necessities that you'll find at any grocery store, Greater Goods is a valuable resource.

"We get a lot of help from Philabundance, Philly Foodworks, Acme, Grocery Outlet, and then we also supplement with our own funds, about $2,500 a week," Murphy said.

With this reopening comes a renewed need for items and volunteers.

"We're really excited to be back open and be able to serve the community again," Murphy said. "We welcome any and all support."

Greater Goods is open from 9 to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays for neighbors ages 65 and older, according to its website. The grocery store then reopens to neighbors of all ages Tuesday through Friday from 9 to 11:45 a.m.

All neighbors are permitted to shop at the store once every two weeks.