As other food pantries struggle, Greater Goods delays growth to keep feeding Philadelphians

Free grocery store serving people in need in Philadelphia seeing increased demand

Lines are growing longer outside Greater Goods Grocery Store in Kensington — and not just because the food is free. The community pantry is facing a rising need while bracing for the impact of federal funding cuts.

Located under the Market-Frankford Line tracks at Kensington and East Allegheny avenues, Greater Goods operates without price tags. Everything inside, from produce to pantry staples, is available at no cost. But the pantry's future is uncertain.

"In April, we were only open for 10 days … and in those 10 days, we saw 163 new people," said Margaux Murphy, founder of Greater Goods. She says more neighborhood pantries are shutting down, forcing more families to turn to her small store.

"People are telling me they are going to places and the lines are so long they can't wait," Murphy added.

Philadelphia's SEAMAAC hunger relief program paused its food distribution earlier this year, citing a need to "secure sustainable funding." Murphy says any organization solely relying on federal aid is now "really in danger."

And President Trump's recent budget, which has passed the U.S. House but not the Senate, includes cuts to SNAP benefits.

Greater Goods has been able to stay open thanks to private donations — including support from major retailers like Acme and a $250,000 gift from entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. Murphy had plans to expand the store, but she's now putting those plans on hold.

"Because of all of these federal cuts happening, I think it'd be irresponsible to move into a larger space and not be able to put food in it," she said. "So we just have to save it for food now."

Murphy says her team spends about $2,500 a week on essential items not covered by donations, like eggs, butter and milk.

When asked why she continues this work despite the challenges, her answer is simple.

"Because there's still a line at our door. It's our job to help one another," Murphy said.

Murphy was one of the first people featured in CBS Philadelphia's Spreading the Love series. Years later, she's still showing up for the community, one bag of groceries at a time.

How You Can Help Greater Goods Grocery Store

Greater Goods is currently in urgent need of hygiene supplies.

Donations of the following items are appreciated:

Women's and men's hygiene products

Deodorant

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

To support, visit The Sunday Love Project.