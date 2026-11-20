Among the 40,000 runners in the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend races this weekend will be a big group of cancer fighters raising money for cancer research.

Grant Kawahatsu, 33, is a cancer patient who will be running his first marathon.

"My mantra when I run is thank you," he said. "And so I try and thank the different body parts that I have … Preparing yourself both physically and mentally, there's a huge mental component to being able to tackle these long miles."

Kawahatsu was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer last year. He's currently being treated with an immunotherapy that he said is "tremendously powerful."

"It's helped me to kind of go back to a normal life," Kawahatsu said.

It's a life that's all about cancer now. He's a cancer researcher, and his father recently died of pancreatic cancer.

"It was definitely a weird kind of happenstance," Kawahatsu said.

It's inspired him to get involved with the American Association for Cancer Research and their Runners for Research marathon team, raising money.

"I really felt like this was a calling, something important to me," he said.

For the marathon, he will be among more than 600 AACR Runners for Research, and the team has raised almost $500,000.

"I think really the overarching goal has already been achieved in raising this money and awareness for cancer research, and also I'd like to just finish... Right now I'm running about an 8:40 per mile. And that's just in training, so we'll see," Kawahatsu said.

It's pretty impressive for a first-time marathon runner who's also a cancer patient. Kawahatsu has raised almost $13,000 for cancer research. He says his mission now is helping others and finding better treatments and maybe even cures.