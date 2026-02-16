'Grandfamilies' can happen unexpectedly. A group of Philadelphia grandmothers is making sure no one is alone.

Grandfamilies, when grandparents step in to raise their grandchildren, often happen unexpectedly without a roadmap.

In North Philadelphia, a group of grandmothers is making sure no one has to do it alone.

When you think of grandparents, your heart softens. But for some families, it also means starting over.

Grands As Parents Inc., aka GAP, supports grandparents who take on the role of parent when their children can't.

Joan Hughes and Juanita Cox have been friends for more than 50 years. For 30 of those years, they've been part of GAP.

"She brought me here, and I have been here ever since," Hughes said

Cox isn't just a member — she's also a grandmother who adopted two of her grandsons.

She said when their parents struggled with addiction, she had to quit her job to care for the boys.

"I had low income and I had to quit my job to take care of these babies… I needed extra food because it was only me," Cox said.

Organizers said stories like Cox's are not rare. A recent report says nearly 30% of grandparents in Philadelphia are now serving as guardians — and that's why support matters.

"Grandparents are on a fixed income … maybe there's not enough food for everyone, toiletries, money — but they make it work," Marcia Abdul-Malik said.

GAP started in 1996 with just three women. Today, it's a place where grandparents can find resources — and one another.

"Keeping kids off the streets … they start looking forward to coming to GAP," Hughes said.

For grandparents who have spent a lifetime caring for others, GAP wants them to know they don't have to carry the load alone.

"Don't be afraid … just come on down," Cox said. "We all need help at one time or another."

GAP provides food, clothing, housing support and legal resources for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The organization relies on community support and is preparing for a Mother's Day fundraiser to continue the work.