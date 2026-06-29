Thousands gather for Gospel on Independence in Philadelphia before storms force concert cancellation

Thousands gathered on Independence Mall Sunday evening for Gospel on Independence, filling the lawn with music, worship and anticipation before severe weather brought the event to an abrupt end.

The annual Wawa Welcome America celebration began with performances by singer Paula Holloway and a choir of more than 100 singers from churches across the Philadelphia region.

"It is not music for entertainment, it is music for worship," choir singer Nadine Blackwell said.

Choir member Joseph Rogers said performing alongside so many others carried a deeper meaning.

"Singing together on Welcome America Wawa day, you feel all the love, in spite of what's going on in this world," Rogers said.

Many in the crowd said they were most excited to see headliner Kirk Franklin, a 20-time Grammy Award-winning gospel artist.

"His music has gotten me through so much," attendee Shamar Johnson said.

Johnson said he had missed previous opportunities to see Franklin perform and was determined not to miss this one.

"So many times he's been in the city, and something has always stopped me from seeing him. But I refuse to miss him today," Johnson said.

Before Franklin took the stage, however, organizers canceled the concert because of lightning and approaching storms.

"I was waiting to see Kirk Franklin!" attendee Robetta Jackson said moments after the announcement.

Jackson said the event meant much more than a concert.

"I have not been to church in three months. This was church for me today. Oh my goodness, I feel so bad," she said.

Another attendee, Cassandra Scott, said she understood the safety concerns but wished the evening had unfolded differently.

"I knew that we were going to get caught in the rain. I think they should've started a little earlier. Now everybody's all discombobulated and running, and hearing lightning," Scott said.

Although the evening ended before Kirk Franklin's performance, many attendees said they were grateful for the opportunity to come together before the storms arrived.